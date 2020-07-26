Gov. Mike Parson makes the right diagnosis of violent crime as the biggest issue facing the state of Missouri. It’s no small feat, given last year’s decision to build a special session around the narrow issue of motor vehicle trade-ins.

It’s 2020, and there are bigger problems out there than the tax credit for your old pickup. Lawmakers convene today in Jefferson City to address a surge in violent crime, especially in the state’s two biggest metropolitan areas. By mid-July, Kansas City recorded 101 homicides for 2020 — a 35% increase from 2019. In St. Louis, there have been 130 homicides so far compared to 99 at the same time last year. In St. Louis, one of those fatal shootings occurred in the middle of the day at a shopping center.

The question becomes whether the governor’s prescription is enough to reduce violent crime and put the public at ease. The governor needs to set the parameters for a limited special session, otherwise nothing gets done, but if it’s too narrow then the Legislature spends time and money on measures that provide talking points but do little to solve the wider problem.

With the exception of changes to residency requirements for St. Louis police officers and the admission of witness statements in court, the session seemed geared toward gun violence committed by young men of high school age.

Parson wants the Legislature to require adult certification for juveniles who are charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He also seeks to expand child endangerment to include adults who encourage a minor to commit a weapons offense and increase penalties for a person who knowingly sells or delivers any firearm to someone under 18 years age without the consent of a parent or guardian.

These seem like reasonable steps worthy of legislative action, but will it curtail the violence that Missourians are witnessing? The state should adopt these measures but remain open to other solutions, other than using federal law enforcement officers to round people up.

When the session convenes, the elephant in the room will be the push for racial justice sweeping the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Parson is loath to go in this direction, citing a desire to keep the special session on target and deal with other issues in January.

This is somewhat disingenuous because state lawmakers have a habit of dealing with complex issues at the last minute. That’s how our laws often get written, for better or worse.

We don’t support efforts to defund police. Indeed, many of the legislative proposals could require more, not less, money for law enforcement. But Parson and other Republicans cannot put off a difficult discussion on justice issues forever.