Those large storm debris piles provide some spectacular footage when they go up in flames.

All of the debris piles — the one at Heritage Park, the one by the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge and the one on Southwest Parkway — have been on fire at some point since June. The most recent fire occurred last week near the I-229 bridge.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the frequency of fires may cause some St. Joseph residents to ask a simple question: why not remove the debris before it becomes a target for arsonists?

This is where it gets complicated. “It’s all about manpower,” said Andy Clements, the city’s director of public works and transportation.

The debris piles are so large that the city’s street department can’t handle the job. The only alternative is the city landfill, and its equipment is occupied getting a new cell opened there.

As with everything, COVID-19 might be playing a role. Clements said daily landfill tonnage started to triple in March, right around the period when everyone was stuck at home and may have had extra time to clean out the backyard or garage. Now, the landfill is full and Clements said the city needs to expedite the opening of a new cell, which can extend the life of the landfill for another three years.

“It’s really, really busy out here,” he said of the landfill. “With weather and everything else, we’re behind schedule.”

Worst-case scenario, according to Clements, is the state could close the landfill without a viable plan to expand. He said the city has one, with the cell now scheduled to open in the spring of 2021, but the casualty is those debris piles in St. Joseph.

Faced with a dilemma between debris removal and landfill survival, the city makes a reasonable choice here.

It’s also worth remembering a couple of other things that Clements points out. The kind of free drop-off service that the city provides might be considered rare for municipalities in this region. The amount of underbrush, plus the occasional sight of a pickup truck with out-of-state plates, reveals that some may have taken advantage of this service.

Then there’s the sad reality that these piles become a target for arsonists, for no reason other than to stir things up. A white pickup truck was filmed at the site of the Southwest Parkway fire, but the surveillance video couldn’t make out specifics on the plate.

The damage could result in costly repairs to the parking lots across from Bode Ice Arena and at I-229, but Clements said that remains to be seen. The Heritage Park fires were on grass and dirt.

At any rate, it’s an unfortunate headache that comes with giving people what they wanted earlier this year when storms hit. No good deed goes unpunished.