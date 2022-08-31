This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


MWSU Spratt Stadium
Photo courtesy of Missouri Western State University

In Northwest Missouri, the college football season kicks off with renewed enthusiasm Thursday evening, unencumbered by COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, student-athletes are no longer strictly prohibited from certain earnings opportunities for the use of their images.

However, much of this “big money” potential will benefit bigger programs in the power conferences. Familiar Division I schools like Alabama, Texas and Ohio State will bask in the glow of dollar signs and big-name players from across the country. That will not be the case for most smaller schools, such as our local universities. Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State will field well-coached and committed players during this football season, many of them local kids just trying to get an education.

