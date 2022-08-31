In Northwest Missouri, the college football season kicks off with renewed enthusiasm Thursday evening, unencumbered by COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, student-athletes are no longer strictly prohibited from certain earnings opportunities for the use of their images.
However, much of this “big money” potential will benefit bigger programs in the power conferences. Familiar Division I schools like Alabama, Texas and Ohio State will bask in the glow of dollar signs and big-name players from across the country. That will not be the case for most smaller schools, such as our local universities. Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State will field well-coached and committed players during this football season, many of them local kids just trying to get an education.
Statistically, relatively few players from these two smaller state universities will make it to the pros. That means that these years playing under the lights in places such as Kearney, Nebraska, and Edmond, Oklahoma, will be as close they get to the “big time” as far as athletic recognition.
However, there is a kind of beauty in that reality that we should all appreciate and encourage. The MIAA (the division in which both local university teams participate) is a formidable Division II entity that plays a competitive and exciting brand of football.
Fans of college football have consistent access to quality live games, where each touchdown is just exciting as those the Division I schools score. In fact, these scores are more exciting in some ways, since each penny spent benefits local universities and the local economy. Also, each player represents hometown pride and good old Midwestern hard work that builds character and helps build a better future.
There is something refreshingly old school about football in the MIAA, a love of the game that might be lacking in the power conferences.
At Big 10 media day earlier this month, commissioner Kevin Warren was asked about the move to add UCLA and USC to what had traditionally been a league for Midwestern universities.
”We’ll be able to provide content all the way from the morning into the night,” he said.
Appreciate the nuance here. He said content — not teams or rivals or even entertainment. In this power conference, players are redefined as commodities to gather eyeballs and advertising dollars for an enterprise that’s amateur in name only.
When Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State take the field tonight in separate games, expect something much closer to what it’s supposed to be about.
Expect to see student-athletes playing a game that they love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.