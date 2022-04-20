A healthy 65% of Missouri voters supported medical marijuana in the 2018 election.
That’s a higher percentage of voter support than other issues on statewide ballots in recent years, including Medicaid expansion and a proposed tobacco tax hike for highway improvements.
Less than two years after the first dispensaries opened, sales topped $30 million in March. It would seem medical marijuana is here to stay, something that the industry’s biggest detractors should be willing to accept.
But acceptance doesn’t mean a blank check. At this point, medical marijuana deserves to be treated in the same manner as riverboat casinos, another once-taboo industry that rode a wave of voter support to legalization. It needs to live up to its promises.
The marijuana industry played the veteran card in winning approval at the polls, much like casinos and lotteries associated themselves with schools. Here it seems that the cannabis industry has delivered. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service reports that the medical marijuana program transferred $8.9 million to the Missouri Veterans Commission.
However, educators still talk about a lack of funds even with all that casino revenue rolling in. Will marijuana revenue turn out to be an infusion of money or a general revenue shell game? That will be an issue for the future.
During the 2018 campaign, the marijuana industry also promised to provide relief for specific medical conditions and not to become a vehicle for de-facto legalization. Here the results are not as solid. The state’s first annual report on medical marijuana found that, at 21%, the largest percentage of qualified patients were those between the ages of 30 and 39. A third of all qualifying patients were under the age of 40.
This would suggest either that older Missourians are real troopers when it comes to pain or there are a lot of unfortunate people with medical conditions in the prime of their lives. Or people just know where to find a friendly doctor.
In terms of qualifying conditions, the state report found that 32% were for psychiatric conditions, 27% were for what’s called chronic medical conditions and 16.9% were for what’s known as physical/psychological conditions. Another 10 percent was for “other.”
It would seem that plenty of people are getting the relief they were promised from medical marijuana, but the industry exhales out of both sides of its mouth when less than 3% of its patients have epilepsy and glaucoma and stores promote special sales on the unofficial marijuana holiday of April 20. Are there more people with migraines (3.9% of patients) that day?
Until voters say otherwise, marijuana in Missouri is for medical purposes. The industry needs to act like it.
