The sign outside Phil Welch Stadium reminds current fans that some of the game’s all-time greats took the field in St. Joseph.

The names include Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Stan Musial. All were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame based on dizzying statistics: 536 home runs for Mantle and 3,630 hits for Musial. Berra played on more pennant winners and world champions than any other player.

Another name at Phil Welch is that of Leroy Satchel Paige. Like Berra, Musial and Mantle, he has a plaque at Cooperstown, but it’s one that doesn’t delve into statistics as much as apocryphal references to his brilliance and showmanship. The plaque does point out that he struck out 21 major-leaguers in an exhibition game.

It had to be an exhibition, because the bulk of Paige’s career occurred when Major League Baseball was segregated. He was older than Tom Brady when he finally got a chance to compete in the majors, winning a respectable 28 games in five years.

In a recent re-evaluation, Major League Baseball quietly made a decision that’s limited in impact but appropriate and hugely significant in terms of symbolism.

The Negro League legends like Paige, Josh Gibson and Buck O’Neil are not just recognized as great players, some of whom already are enshrined in Cooperstown. They are now considered major-leaguers, just as much as Mantle and Berra. For some retirees and dependents, that’s significant in terms of pension benefits, but the real impact comes in the re-evaluation of statistics that are so important in comparing players of different eras.

Their home runs and strikeouts are now where they belong, in the major-league record book.

Take Paige. His 28 wins with Cleveland, the St. Louis Browns and the Kansas City A’s grows to around 174 when including his career with teams like the Birmingham Black Barons and the Kansas City Monarchs. That’s 11 more than Hall-of-Famer Sandy Koufax, but even that doesn’t give a full reflection of where Paige should rank. Paige averaged 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in his Negro League career. The closest major-leaguer in the same era was Bob Feller at 7.5.

Do you think Paige competed against easier competition? Josh Gibson hit .441 for the Homestead Grays in 1943, two years after Ted Williams became the last player to bat over .400 in a regular season.

This rewriting of the record books comes at a time when the relevance of more recent career statistics is in question because of the steroids era. Is the all-time home run leader Hank Aaron or Barry Bonds?

No such debate exists with players like Gibson and Paige. This is not political correctness but an acknowledgement that you wouldn’t want to step into the box against Paige at Phil Welch, no matter which league was playing.