U.S. Rep. Sam Graves hasn’t experienced many nail-biting campaign nights since voters first sent him to Washington in 2000.
With just over 50% of the vote, he edged Steve Danner in his first bid for Congress. In recent years, Graves routinely has won reelection with more than 60% of the vote in the 6th District, which now covers the northern part of the state from the Missouri to Mississippi rivers.
This year, the Tarkio Republican faces Democrat Henry Martin, the party’s nominee in 2018, and Edward “Andy” Maidment, the Libertarian candidate.
In two decades, Graves has built a reputation as a conservative voice in Washington, with support for low taxes, energy independence and Second Amendment rights. He has voted with House Republicans against regulatory overreach like Waters of the USA and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which was really a fiscally irresponsible version of the New Green Deal dressed up as inflation reduction.
On issues of local concern, Graves has co-sponsored and supported bills to cut red tape and make federal emergency assistance more effective for those in need. He voted with his constituents and against some elements of his party on legislation to stabilize U.S. Postal Service finances and maintain a six-day mail service.
Graves advocates for flood control on the Missouri River — an issue of primary concern in parts of his rural district — and has established a niche in the area of transportation. As a ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he would be in line for a committee chairmanship if the Republicans take control of the House.
He has played a role in moving five-year highway bills and two-year water resource bills through Congress, but he voted against Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. For his part, Graves viewed elements of the infrastructure bill as wasteful and overly geared toward bike trails instead of roads and bridges. He also suggests that Biden’s inflation economy will dilute the impact, a prediction that could prove prescient. Still, some of that money comes back to his district, so his vote has brought criticism.
In the 2022 campaign, Graves faces a Democratic opponent with an impressive record of service and a platform that has focused heavily on criminal justice reform.
We endorse Graves, believing his overall record demonstrates that he represents the interests of north Missouri. He should be returned to Congress for two more years.
