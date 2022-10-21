Buchanan County voters will notice something missing on their general election ballots this year. There is a remarkable lack of choices in many races for county and state office, with 11 candidates running unopposed.
Voters will find notable exceptions in three races that directly affect Buchanan County. In the 34th District Senate race, incumbent Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican, seeks a second four-year term against Sarah Shorter, a Democrat making her first run for state office. The district includes Platte County and the western part of Buchanan County, including much of St. Joseph.
Redistricting means that the 12th Senate district, which covers Northwest Missouri, now includes a small part of Buchanan County. In this rural district, Rusty Black, a state representative and Chillicothe Republican, faces Democrat Michael J. Baumli of Maryville. The winner will replace Dan Hegeman, a well-respected senator who is leaving because of term limits.
On a more local level, Republican Scott Nelson faces Democrat Andrew Gibson for presiding commissioner of Buchanan County. The winner will replace Lee Sawyer, who is retiring.
Following a St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce candidate forum, one incumbent who is running unopposed was asked what he thought of the six candidates in contested races. He chuckled and said, “lots of different ideas.”
It’s an important observation because any political contest should be primarily about ideas, not personalities. That is why we choose to endorse the three Republican candidates.
Luetkemeyer can boast a 120% conservative voting record from Americans for Prosperity-Missouri, one of 10 state lawmakers to get an A+ rating in this regard. Luetkemeyer’s focus on low taxes and economic growth, as well as his strong support of law enforcement and stricter sentencing laws, serves his district well.
When Luetkemeyer was elected in 2018, there were legitimate fears that Buchanan County would lose representation with a senator more focused on Platte County, where he lives. Luetkemeyer has exceeded expectations and become a strong voice for Buchanan County and a public servant who is receptive to the needs of this community. We strongly endorse Tony Luetkemeyer’s candidacy for a second term.
Black is more of an unknown quantity in Buchanan County because he previously represented a smaller district about an hour east of St. Joseph. His background in education and agriculture is a good fit for the district, and Black showed his election credentials by beating two quality candidates in the primary. His support of agriculture, infrastructure and education, and his opposition to an oppressive regulatory regime, will meet the needs of his district. The News-Press endorses Rusty Black in District 12.
Nelson, a retired dentist, also proved his mettle in the primary when he defeated an opponent with name recognition. At campaign events, he displayed a good grasp of county governance and issues, including roads and the needs of law enforcement. Scott Nelson earns our endorsement for presiding commissioner.
