This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Buchanan County voters will notice something missing on their general election ballots this year. There is a remarkable lack of choices in many races for county and state office, with 11 candidates running unopposed.

Voters will find notable exceptions in three races that directly affect Buchanan County. In the 34th District Senate race, incumbent Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican, seeks a second four-year term against Sarah Shorter, a Democrat making her first run for state office. The district includes Platte County and the western part of Buchanan County, including much of St. Joseph.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.