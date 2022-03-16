Members of the St. Joseph Board of Education perfectly summed up the Doug Van Zyl era with their response to news that the superintendent was selected to lead a school district in Minnesota.
No comment.
Others won’t be so shy about opining on Van Zyl’s legacy as he prepares to depart for the the Lakeville Area Schools, ending a four-year tenure in St. Joseph. Much of the commentary will be unfair or at least uncharitable.
Give Van Zyl his due. Here is someone who led the school district through an unplanned and tumultuous pandemic, navigating mask wars, staff and student illnesses and the disruption of online, hybrid and in-person learning. Here is a leader who didn’t shy away from confronting problems of school funding, declining enrollment and aging facilities, with mixed results at the polls.
Here is a tenure that was scandal-free, which means a lot given St. Joseph’s recent past with school administration.
You could ask the school board about it, but you would probably get a no comment. There lies what we would consider the greatest missed opportunity of the Van Zyl years. The school district needed to rebuild public trust, but the opposite happened due to the tendency to clamp down on the flow of information.
This is a strategy that works in big city districts. In St. Joseph, after the fallout from the state audit findings and an FBI investigation, controlling the narrative comes at a price of losing public trust. Maybe not in the way it cratered under Fred Czerwonka, but ever so slightly the needle moved in the wrong direction.
Granted, in terms of political skills and charm, the best superintendent in recent years was Dan Colgan. He wound up in federal prison, so this goes to show that a good handshake will only take you so far.
But this is St. Joseph, where distrust runs deep and change is a four-letter word. We would strongly encourage the next superintendent, whoever it is, to realize that less is not more when it comes to communication. We would encourage the school board members to no longer hide behind Tami Pasley — or whoever the designated spokesperson is — not because it’s good for us but because it’s good for you.
Van Zyl once told our editor that the Kansas City Star was willing to accept a single school board spokesperson for education stories down there. When we contacted the Star, their editor laughed at us.
This isn’t how the world works. The Star understands that, we understand that and people in St. Joseph expect it. Let’s hope the new superintendent is able to build a better rapport with the public, because it will make it easier to address the same old problems of test scores, facilities, funding, staffing and all of the other issues on that person’s plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.