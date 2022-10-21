Ironically, the two things we are often told not to discuss are the two things most commonly discussed these days on social media: politics and religion.
The fact that midterm elections are just over two weeks away has only increased the discussion of these two controversial issues. People of faith on the left and the right are battling stereotypes. The left is trying to assert itself in areas of faith that its members have been accused of shying away from or abandoning. The right is trying to reclaim moral ground that many claim it lost in light of highly publicized events and actions of individual GOP candidates. Either way, virtually no one on either side of American politics is campaigning without an appeal to some sort of faith base.
Therefore, it is helpful to remember that all who profess a religious affiliation — and even those who do not — deserve to be heard and to be respected. There always will be those on either side of the political aisle who will have trouble believing those who vote differently could possibly share the same faith. However, history and current reality tell a different story. In congregations and temples across America, regardless of faith community, one will most likely find Democrats, Republicans, independents and those who claim no particular party loyalty.
This reality makes it all the more important to demonstrate respect in our conversations that involve both faith and politics. Faith leaders often claim that matters of faith transcend matters of politics. If that is so, then belittling one’s faith simply because of differences in politics degrades faith. Well-meaning, committed people of faith can differ on key political issues. Statistics demonstrate that this has always been the case, even in large faith groups and religious movements. The secret balloting process in the U.S. is meant to preserve the freedom to disagree, regardless of one’s faith.
So, this Election Day, go to the polls and vote your conscience. In public and private conversations, feel free to voice the reasons behind your choices. However, don’t forget that equally well-meaning and passionate people — including those who may sit next to you in worship services — may disagree. Perhaps if people of faith can learn this lesson of respect, our politicians can learn it, as well.
