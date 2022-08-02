This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


St. Louis region hit by more flooding, prompting rescues (copy)

FILE — Santo Albright of Fenton, Missouri runs to his car as heavy rain hits the Ellendale area of St. Louis on July 28.

 File photo| News-Press NOW

Reading about the flash flooding in St. Louis, we are reminded again not just of Joplin’s own extreme weather tragedy — the tornado of May 22, 2011 — but also of the extreme response. Residents across Missouri were at the forefront of that response, some of the first to pour in beginning that Sunday evening to join in the rescue and then recovery.

Now it is once again our turn to pay forward all the goodwill and sweat equity it took to get our town back on its feet. As we know, cleanup and recovery is a long-term commitment, and in some cases it can take years.

