Everybody makes a mistake, but some are more costly than others. That’s especially true when the government bureaucracy is the offending party.
A resident of Holt County found out the hard way after the devastating flood of 2019. This resident suffered property damage and received $12,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for cleanup and repairs.
Now FEMA wants the $12,000 back because — oops — that resident shouldn’t have qualified for assistance in the first place.
To say the least, this presents a huge problem for a person who applied in good faith and now has to come up with $12,000 to repay the federal government, possibly after repairs have been started or completed.
“He followed all the rules. He was honest, open and transparent with FEMA,” said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, a Republican whose district includes Holt County, in a press release. “They determined that he was eligible and approved his request for assistance. That didn’t stop the agency from coming back and demanding that he pay that $12,000 back.”
Part of the problem might be that the federal government took a narrow view of what constitutes a flood, something that surprised residents given the widespread damage. But the bigger problem, at least for this particular Holt County resident, was a default setting that places blame on the victim rather than the government.
This needs to change. Graves sponsored legislation, the Preventing Disaster Revictimization Act, that would require FEMA to forgive debts when there’s no fraud committed. This bill passed the House last week but still requires Senate approval.
It’s hard to believe, even in this era of partisan gridlock, that this measure wouldn’t get a fair hearing and ultimate passage in the Senate. A basic requirement for government is to not make things worse for its citizens and constituents. Sometimes this comes with admitting mistakes.
Missouri, by the way, could use a little of this spirit. A similar mistake resulted in 46,000 Missourians receiving unemployment benefits in error, something state officials attribute to the unprecedented volume of claims during the height of the pandemic lockdown. Now the state may seek to get a total of $150 million in benefits returned, a move known in ominous phraseology as a “clawback.”
A bill that would have forced Gov. Mike Parson’s administration to waive the unemployment debts didn’t pass in the legislative session that ended in May. This lack of action leaves these 46,000 Missourians, many of whom applied for unemployment benefits in good faith, with the unpleasant prospect of facing the claw when the government wants its money back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.