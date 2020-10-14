There’s no question St. Joseph needs a new fire station on the city’s east side to replace an outdated structure on Mitchell Avenue, near 33rd Street.

St. Joseph hasn’t seen the kind of extensive sprawl witnessed in other communities, but a steady shift in population density makes this facility a necessity. A new station east of Interstate 29 would enhance response times and safety for neighborhoods like Deer Park and commercial developments like the Eastowne Business Park.

Voters agreed. The most-recent Capital Improvements Program, which passed with 73% approval in 2018, included $2.8 million for a new fire station, known as Station No. 8. Sometimes, however, it’s a long, twisted road between promises to voters and delivery of the final product.

Last year at this time, officials with the City Council and Missouri Western State University said all the right things when an agreement was reached to bring the station to university property on Mitchell Avenue, just east of I-29. They both called it a “win-win.” You could feel the goosebumps.

A year later, the project is behind schedule, costs are beginning to rise and the site will no longer include a new police station for Missouri Western, a key aspect of the deal as described last fall. The city is looking to pay the university $275,00 to lease the property for 99 years.

In total, the new firehouse will cost around $3.3 million when inflation and a shell for a new emergency operations center is included. The city says the operations center will be “roughed in” and will need additional work at some point, which probably means additional costs. Chief Mike Dalsing said it’s worth the expense because shortcomings with the current operations center setup were evident during the South Side flooding earlier this year. “It will be our first truly dedicated EOC,” he said.

Fire stations are projects with broad voter appeal. We’ve seen this with the last several CIP elections. But this isn’t the first time that actual site selection and construction of a new fire station has proved more difficult when you get down to the details. Remember the brief plans to put a station in the Geiger Mansion? Win-win, it seems, has turned into “well, it’s complicated.”

But with Station No. 8, it’s an effort that remains well worth the support of the City Council and the citizens of St. Joseph, even when factoring in all the complications.

When completed, this new fire station will give Deer Park its first five-minute response time since that neighborhood was brought into the city of St. Joseph. That kind of public safety improvement will pay dividends for the 99 years of this lease agreement.