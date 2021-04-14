New rules for transgender athletes share some resemblance to the recent push in state legislatures to ban Sharia law in American courtrooms. A certain proposal may sound appealing, the underlying issue may generate outrage, but it is a solution in search of a problem. It’s a noisy skirmish in the culture wars with little real impact.

Until there is an impact.

This week, the NCAA made one of those broad, “just-so-you-know” statements that shouldn’t be lost on lawmakers who are moving forward with a measure that would require Missouri students to play on sports teams based on their sex at birth. Missouri is one of at least 25 states proposing laws that would prohibit transgender girls from competing on sports teams that are designated for girls, citing a possible unfair advantage. Missouri’s proposal would go to voters for final approval.

The NCAA, however, has already weighed in with a statement that it would consider pulling its sanctioned championship events from states with laws that are deemed to discriminate against transgender athletes.

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected,” the NCAA said in its statement.

In 2016, the NCAA flexed its economic muscles when it pulled two rounds of March Madness basketball games from North Carolina following that state’s passage of a controversial “bathroom bill” law. Later, portions of that law got repealed.

Missouri will get its share of big NCAA events in coming years, including the 2023 Division I men’s regional basketball final in Kansas City. But St. Joseph also has much at stake. The Division II women’s Elite Eight basketball tournament is to take place in St. Joseph in 2023 and 2024. It’s an event that’s expected to bring in considerable revenue and require millions of dollars in upgrades to the Civic Arena.

Some will see the NCAA’s stance as an example of “wokeness” run amuck, and certainly, the organization is just as guilty as Missouri Republicans in turning a minor scrimmage into a controversy of Super Bowl-like proportions. But the NCAA’s not-so-subtle statement should be taken seriously.

It would seem, before embarking on this path, that backers of this legislation would be able to answer some questions. How many transgender athletes are there in Missouri? Is a competitive advantage in sports any kind of a factor in a trans person’s decisions? Why can’t these rules be handled by the Missouri State High School Activities Association?

Those answers, right now, seem elusive. However, the impact of an NCAA tournament in St. Joseph is staring us in the face. This culture war could cause collateral damage.