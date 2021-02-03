The shortest distance between two points isn’t always a straight line.

Even with channelization, the Missouri River takes a labyrinthine route on the 2,300-mile journey from Montana to St. Louis. An airplane would be more direct and a truck offers more roadside amenities, but it’s a slow-but-steady river barge that’s best able to move the bulk commodities needed for agriculture, agribusiness and other industries in the landlocked Midwest.

Each barge shipment takes up to 60 trucks off the road, a form of mass transport that brings efficiency for businesses and reduces headaches for motorists. If you’ve ever been stuck behind one of those wind turbines on Interstate 29, you begin to appreciate barge traffic.

These upsides, however, aren’t enough to keep barges from being a fairly rare occurrence in these parts. Since the first concrete was poured in 2001, the port facility in St. Joseph developed at a pace that mimics the river itself on a windless day.

The Transport 360 port in St. Joseph handled three barges in 2018 and expected seven or eight barge shipments during the 2019 navigation season. Future years could bring up to 25, with the Missouri Department of Transportation estimating a fully developed port could bring $1.2 million in economic output and help support 2,066 jobs.

What keeps these bullish predictions from becoming reality? One obstacle is river conditions that don’t always support a full navigation season. If there’s too much water, no barges. If there’s too little, it’s the same deal.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to study ways to improve navigation on the Missouri River in 2021. The corps has struggled in the last 15 years to strike the right balance between competing interests, from agriculture and navigation to recreation and the protection of endangered species. Those who make a living along the river would argue that the balance is tilted too much toward endangered species.

It remains to be seen whether this study will swing the emphasis back toward navigation, which would benefit the Midwestern economy and reduce fuel consumption and wear and tear on highways. The fact that the corps recognizes the problem is cause for hope, if not optimism.

Missouri’s proposed budget also strikes an optimistic note for river traffic, with the governor including $12.2 million in state funding to Missouri’s port facilities. In the past, river ports became an easy mark for budget withholdings when times got tough. Now, the time has come for the federal and state government to help businesses and communities tap the unmet potential of transport on the Missouri River.