When most of us splurge, we get an extra shot of espresso in the morning latte.
Elon Musk? He buys Twitter.
One of the world’s richest humans will own one of the most visible social media platforms, a development that manages to be both consequential and trivial at the same time.
The direction of a network with more than 200 million daily active users is a significant issue. But Twitter’s top accounts, based on followers, include Barack Obama, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber. This suggests that Musk just paid $44 billion for the social media equivalent of BlackBerry in 2007.
It’s his money.
Time will tell whether this is a good investment, but Musk at least says the right things when he vows to make free speech a priority and defeat the bots, spam and automatic messages that are such a turnoff to the living, breathing Twittersphere.
If the reaction of Twitter’s employees is any indication, the new owner will have a hard time pleasing everyone as he tries to provide a more open forum for discussion while preventing the hate and bullying that turns off so many users.
Employees, in media interviews, voiced opposition to Donald Trump’s possible reinstatement. Then they raged about not being able to work from home and suggested that Musk can’t be expected to defend democracy because he doesn’t have an advanced college degree. They sound like the ancient Greek philosopher-kings who distrusted democracy.
It’s all a little hysterical, although the Trump question is at least a matter of legitimate debate. Much of the talk of free speech and content moderation will revolve around the former president, who was banned from the platform after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
From a practical sense, the Trump ban at this point doesn’t make a lot of sense, other than to please those users who would love to see him keep his virtual mouth shut. But the former president, or any former president, has a big megaphone and seems to have no trouble getting his message out, for better or for worse.
In addition, the Trump ban seems odd given the Russian government’s coordinated activity to retweet and amplify the reach of its own disinformation regarding the invasion of Ukraine. Surely this is as big of a concern to the Twitter employees and their soon-to-be-new boss?
Whether Trump is muzzled or given free rein is only part of the problem for Musk. The appeal of the internet was its ability to bring people together in a space that’s open to all. Today, we see a slide toward a “splinternet,” with virtual walls sealing off countries from one another and even creating barriers between red and blue America.
Twitter should try to reverse this trend. A big, noisy and messy tent is better than silos for the like-minded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.