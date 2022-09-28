He was the only Missourian to serve in the White House and the last sitting president to visit St. Joseph. He authorized the dropping of two atomic bombs to end World War II, desegregated the armed forces and provided steadfast leadership at the dawn of the Cold War.
He seemed more eager to consult his conscience than his pollster. It is his pragmatism and willingness to make a tough call that so many people admire. By contrast, today’s politicians appear waffling or shrill.
A C-SPAN survey of historians ranked Truman sixth among all presidents, behind Dwight Eisenhower and Theodore Roosevelt but ahead of Thomas Jefferson and John F. Kennedy.
It would seem his legacy is secure, but the 33rd president was surprisingly absent from the National Statuary Hall Collection that recognizes two illustrious individuals from every state. Kansas has statutes of Eisenhower and Amelia Earhart. Both are historical figures that would be recognized anywhere in the nation.
Missouri’s contribution was Francis Preston Blair, a statesman who fought in the Civil War and was active in preventing the state from joining the Confederacy, and Thomas Hart Benton, a five-term U.S. senator and the great-great uncle of the American painter from Missouri. They are impressive men, but it’s hard to believe their names would come up first if you asked for the most famous or influential Missourians in the state’s history.
That changes today. It is fitting that Truman is returning to Washington, or at least a bronze version of him. A newly commissioned bronze statue of President Truman will be unveiled and dedicated Thursday, Sept. 29, at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. It will replace the statue of Benton, which will be moved to the State Historical Society of Missouri in Columbia.
Missourians of all political affiliations should agree that Truman is deserving of this honor.
“President Truman’s tenacity, character and courage to confront difficult problems are values admired by fellow Missourians and people who study our history,” said U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican who played a pivotal role in steering the Truman Statue Project.
Said U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat whose district includes Truman’s hometown of Independence, “President Truman’s decision to eliminate racial discrimination within America’s armed forces and federal workforce was a true display of moral leadership — and a monumental contribution to the American Civil Rights movement.”
It is hoped that all modern politicians in Washington will look upon the statue of Truman and find inspiration in his honest, straightforward leadership.
