Two distinct, all-or-nothing camps are taking shape in the public debate over the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

One side wants to open up businesses, schools and public places as soon as possible. Looking for blame, they set their sights on the media and China. They equate quarantine with tyranny.

The other side takes its cues from medical science and worries about unnecessary deaths if social distancing ends too soon. To them, a difference of opinion is viewed as selfish.

It should come as no surprise that public health has its own echo chamber. Into this frustrating discourse comes St. Joseph City Councilman Kent O’Dell. At first glance, O’Dell does not appear to be Mr. Moderation, but looks can be deceiving. As the city mulls how and when to ease social distancing restrictions, O’Dell offers suggestions that deserve consideration from those with entrenched positions.

O’Dell suggests mandatory face coverings and reduced occupancy standards in exchange for opening bars, restaurants, shops and movie theaters. You can argue with the timing — how quickly or slowly to ease stay-at-home orders and distancing requirements — and you can debate whether face coverings should be mandated or strongly encouraged.

But O’Dell seems to instinctively grasp an important element for any local and state government. It will be difficult to go back to the way things were before in one fell swoop. At the same time, it is not tolerable to continue living this way as we wait in fear for a second wave of the coronavirus.

So that means doing something that might seem anathema to the angry deniers protesting stay-at-home orders and the sanctimonious alarmists giving a tsk-tsk of disapproval to anyone without a mask. It means finding a middle ground between saving everyone and opening the floodgates.

The discussion needs to move from absolutes to identifying acceptable risks and trade-offs, like deciding who should wear masks, how school can be structured or how to continue protecting vulnerable populations while others get back to work. That sounds harsh, because this virus is deadly and contagious. But the contagious nature means many who get this virus show mild symptoms or none at all.

The saddest part of all this is that the things that should have been done in January and February to stem the spread of the virus — contact tracing and widespread testing — are the same things we desperately need to start removing restrictions.

Yet the wait seems painfully slow as the federal government and private industry promise widespread testing, apps or other innovations that appear to come more quickly in other countries.

That would be something worth protesting.