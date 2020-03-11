You have to admire the pluck of those Buchanan County Agri-Business Expo Center supporters.

They’ve doggedly stuck to the belief that this county needs more than metal bleachers, a dirt oval and a livestock barn east of the city limits. Buchanan County needs a destination that highlights its agricultural bona fides.

That means a multi-use campus with an expo hall, life sciences park and livestock pavilion. Drawings included a retail and commercial component, possibly a hotel.

File this one under go big or go home.

We’re not saying it’s time to go home, far from it. This dream has merit and could serve as a driver of development east of St. Joseph. But even the most ardent supporters must see that the average citizen has grown skeptical, even wary, of a concept that remains far from shovel ready.

In 2007, the News-Press published details of a $15 million to $20 million agricultural/expo center, originally targeted for a different part of the county. All it needed was $15 million to $20 million in state and federal grants, plus no-interest loans from agricultural co-ops.

The possible opening date? 2010.

A decade later, the Expo Center’s organizers can boast some success, most notably a $4.8 million interchange that opens up the Expo Center’s future site just east of Riverside Road and south of U.S. Highway 36. A capital campaign seeks to raise nearly $2 million to pay off debt and begin site grading.

But Buchanan County officials learned recently that progress doesn’t zip along at the pace of a rabbit at one of those livestock shows. Instead, picture a mule: slow and stubborn. Who knows? It might get there.

The county, at the urging of Expo Center proponents, put up a $1 million letter of credit back in 2015, in order to gain the state grant needed for the important highway exchange. It all sounded good back then, but cost overruns mean that the county only gets back $231,000 of this funding. The rest stays with the state to cover overages.

County officials were caught off guard, but Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said $1 million for an interchange is a reasonable use of economic-development funding. He would just prefer to avoid surprises.

In essence, the county would do it again in the name of developing this area and increasing the tax base over time. Whether the county should invest directly into the Ag Expo Center, however meritorious that project may be, is a trickier question. Here’s what Sawyer has to say: “I wouldn’t see the county putting any more money into Ag Expo at this point,” he said.

After a decade, go big or go home has transitioned to buyer beware. It’s a sentiment that serves the county taxpayers well.