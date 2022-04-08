The nation’s first use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve came with a small test sale in 1985, followed by bigger releases in late 1990 and early 1991 when the Gulf War raised concerns about potential fuel shortages.
Over the years, the government authorized more than 20 releases from this petroleum stash that was designed in the 1970s, at a time of the Arab oil embargo, to protect the United States from unexpected supply disruptions. Petroleum was released to blunt the impact of pipeline blockages, ship channel closures, multiple hurricanes and revolution in Libya. There was even a “budget deficit reduction sale” in 1996, the logic being that the government could benefit from buying low and selling high.
President Joe Biden has announced a plan to release 180 million barrels of crude oil over six months — the largest release from the strategic reserves in U.S. history — to ensure an adequate supply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With Russia being the world’s third-largest oil producer, this move seems as appropriate as tapping the reserves for the Gulf War or the Arab Spring.
The problem comes with crude releases that are designed to provide short-term relief from spiraling prices without making long-term adjustments that wean the United States off foreign oil — either from increased domestic production or reduced usage. The benefits of a longer-term energy policy would extend far beyond the individual motorist at the corner gas station.
If the NATO countries don’t want to fight Russia, then the best way to curtail that country’s ambitions is with low fuel prices. That was Ronald Reagan’s policy with the Soviet Union in the 1980s.
It worked, but now President Joe Biden finds himself in a bind as high gasoline prices become an election-year liability. If you lower prices, it guts the short-term incentive to produce more oil (which would further lower prices) and it makes renewable energy less appealing. The owner of the gas guzzler and the Chevy Volt are both mad at you.
If you do nothing, you pay a price at the polls. Voters are mad at you, and that’s really a problem.
The goal of tapping strategic reserves should be to get through a short-term emergency while pursuing the long-term changes that make the U.S. less exposed to petro-politics. Instead, we get a move that seems panicky and geared toward election results.
If you ever wondered why politicians aren’t in charge of the money supply, this is why.
