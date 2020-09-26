Well, at least there’s something other than the coronavirus to dominate the election cycle.

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg catapults a new, highly charged issue to the forefront of the 2020 campaign, with President Trump provided an opportunity to leave a decades-long stamp on the high court with his third nomination in four years.

Should he take it?

Republicans have to determine whether the value of an immediate Supreme Court pick outweighs the perception of appearing duplicitous following the 2016 refusal to vote on President Obama’s nominee during an election year. Trump could call the Democrats’ bluff and wait until after the election, making it clear to voters that a specific conservative judge would be confirmed if he’s returned to office and the Republicans retain a Senate majority on Nov. 3.

Joe Biden, for his part, could show his hand and release his own list of future nominees. Specificity would provide a glimpse of whether Biden, the Democratic nominee, would govern as a moderate or a proxy of the party’s more radical, progressive wing.

Alas, Biden seems reluctant to show his cards, and Trump is unlikely to embrace a winner-take-all gambit.

There’s a couple of things to bear in mind as this plays out. One is that Democrats aren’t always as pure in deed as in rhetoric. Current Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in the tail end of the George W. Bush presidency, said that no nominee to the Supreme Court should be approved 19 months before inauguration, except in extreme circumstances. (Bush never got the chance in 2007). Then there’s the fiasco of the Brett Kavanaugh appointment, which appeared to be the Democrats’ pound of flesh following 2016 and Merrick Garland.

Another consideration is that these appointments sometimes don’t turn out as planned. See Dwight Eisenhower, who appointed Earl Warren, along with Richard Nixon (Harry Blackmun), Gerald Ford (John Paul Stevens) and George H.W. Bush (David Souter). Ronald Reagan appointed Anthony Kennedy, who wrote the same-sex marriage opinion, and recent GOP appointees John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch sided with the four liberals justices in a decision that held that workers can’t be fired on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The point is, you don’t know what you’re going to get until you get it, and then it’s too late.

Ginsburg, who earned rock star status as a beacon for the underprivileged and marginalized, may have said it best. “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year,” she said. That was in 2016.

Today, there’s no doubt a confirmation hearing will be a circus, no matter when it happens or who the president is. So why not get it over with now?