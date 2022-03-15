The public may never quite know what was behind the departure of Dr. Mark Laney, the former chief executive officer of Mosaic Life Care.
We’ve heard the rumors. Apparently, Serena Naylor, the chairwoman of Mosaic’s board, has heard a few as well.
During a press briefing with Mosaic’s interim CEO, Naylor remarked, “We are super strong financially. There’s nothing of malfeasance, there’s nothing ill toward the organization at all.”
She didn’t just offer this up. It was in response to a question from the media. Nevertheless, having to say there was no malfeasance is something of an eye-opener, not because there was something fishy going on, but because the hospital has to acknowledge that its lack of answers on this matter has fed the rumor mill.
All that’s known is that Laney was planning to retire in the summer of 2024 and that Mosaic was in the process of planning for succession. That information was noted when Fitch Ratings affirmed Mosaic’s AA- bond rating in November of 2021.
Something happened between then and Feb. 4, when Mosaic announced Laney’s early retirement. It was one of four high-level departures announced since the end of 2021, creating an aura of uncertainty from a public that had grown accustomed to believing that the hospital’s leadership always had a plan.
Into the uncertain environment comes Mike Poore, Mosaic’s interim CEO. Poore, who served on an interim basis in hospital leadership across the country, is expected to remain at Mosaic until early summer, when the local board is expected to make a final decision on a permanent replacement.
Poore knows a thing or two about life as a hired gun. He should be able to put the hospital’s health professionals and staff at ease and provide a sense of stability in an uncertain time. With the public, he struck the right note with his comment that “I want to be boringly consistent.”
After a pandemic and the departure of other top executives, Mosaic could use a little boredom right now. The hospital system remains an essential part of Northwest Missouri’s economy and the well-being of its citizens. As the temporary person in charge, Poore assumes a key role in rebuilding public confidence and retaining and attracting skilled employees. If you can’t pick him out of a police lineup, more the better.
There are still plenty of questions about what happened with Laney, but sometimes it’s more important to look forward than to look back. In Poore, Mosaic has someone who can help guide the hospital through what has been a turbulent time. A boring tenure might be just what the doctor ordered.
