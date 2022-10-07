Recently another concussion protocol issue in the NFL made headlines. The 24-year-old quarterback of the Miami Dolphins appeared to suffer a concussion on the field during a Sunday game.
He was temporarily removed from the game, as NFL protocol requires, but was re-inserted in the fourth quarter. This decision came under more scrutiny when, just four nights later, this same quarterback suffered a big hit and had to be taken to the emergency room.
These are professionals making millions of dollars. They take the field recognizing they are facing some of the strongest and fastest athletes in the world. Yet, there still is a myriad of concussion protocols and protections because far too many athletes have died young, committed suicide or are now unable to walk or think clearly due to the consistent hits they have taken and the concussions they received.
If such cautions are in place for highly paid athletes, it is even more urgent that youth, high school and college football programs remain vigilant in the protection of young athletes. The bad example involving Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa affects not only the young man who was injured.
The irresponsible example this professional team has set for younger players and their parents can hurt the future of the game. Organized football is already feeling the effects of years of neglect regarding ignoring concussion signs and protocols.
Retired players are suing and hundreds of millions of dollars already have been lost by the NFL. On a grassroots level, the game has suffered, too. These lawsuits and the tragic effects of brain injuries have steered many parents away from allowing their children to participate in football at any level. It is not a question of toughness. It takes a special toughness and discipline to compete in a rough sport like football on any level.
The point is not to steer people away from football. It is an exciting sport that generates billions of dollars in revenue and gives many people opportunities to succeed they would not otherwise have. The point is that it is a dangerous sport at every level, and decisions regarding injuries should be made by objective medical professionals — not coaches, and not even the players themselves. If football is to have a strong future, parents, coaches and doctors at every level will need to be more vigilant than ever regarding the protection of players. Let the refs call late hits, targeting or unsportsmanlike conduct without flack from parents, coaches and fans.
Err on the side of caution when a player at any level suffers an injury or even a hard hit. The future of the game and our young people may depend on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.