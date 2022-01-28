Whenever a retired general or athlete decides to run for office, their popular appeal is quickly diminished with four simple words.
“I am a Democrat.”
Or, if you wish, “I am a Republican.”
A declaration of party affiliation means automatic acceptance by a certain portion of the electorate — and rejection by the other. How do you think Democrats feel about Hershel Walker, the former Heisman Trophy winner? Republicans reserve a special venom for retired generals, like Wesley Clark, who run as Democrats.
It wasn’t always this way. Barry Goldwater complained that Dwight Eisenhower’s agenda was nothing more than “dime-store New Deal.” Bill Clinton declared that the “era of big government is over.”
A middle-of-the-road candidate appealed to voters in the other party, but bipartisanship also raised concerns about creating voter apathy. Why go to the polls if both candidates are practically the same?
There is no concern about that now. An impassioned electorate turned out in 2020 not just to support their candidate, but to save America from the destructive consequences of the other party. As John Ashcroft once said, the only thing you’ll find in the middle of the road is a moderate and a dead skunk.
With this backdrop, amid today’s tendency to see the other party as a threat to the nation, the question needs to be asked: Are you insane enough to think that St. Joseph needs partisan municipal elections?
Voters go to the polls for municipal primaries on Feb. 8 to prune the list of four mayoral candidates, three municipal judges, four 2nd District candidates and nine at-large City Council candidates before the general election in April. These are nonpartisan races, meaning that none of these candidates will have a “D” or “R” by his or her name.
Some view this as a flaw in the system. They believe a party affiliation would make it easier to know what a candidate stands for and which ones to support (or avoid). A partisan race makes it easier, but does it make it better?
It seems like an easy way out, an example of blind faith more than any kind of analysis.
The political leanings of certain candidates, like Marty Novak and Whitney Lanning, are an open secret. This reveals little about a person’s ability to handle what is, in reality, a fairly limited role in our council/manager form of government. It’s been said there is no Republican or Democratic way to pick up the garbage, and that is true in the day-to-day running of City Hall.
The best way to learn about candidates isn’t by seeking out a party affiliation but by listening to what these men and women have to say on television, in the pages of this newspaper and at campaign events like the one the Chamber of Commerce will host this coming Thursday at the Stoney Creek Hotel.
