Those end-of-the-year shop local campaigns add a dash of excitement to the Christmas shopping season, like putting up lights or watching “Elf.”

But they’re much more than that. On a national level, personal consumption expenditures account for 67% of gross domestic product. In Buchanan County, 22% of the workforce is employed in retail trade, food service or other service industries, according to U.S. Census data.

Consumers are a driving force of the economy. Just because people say it all the time doesn’t mean it’s not true. This, more than seasonal merriment, is why consumers are urged to shop local in December.

Outdoor temperatures this week make it obvious we’re nowhere near the Christmas shopping season. That didn’t stop the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce from unveiling a shop local program with a similar spirit to the holiday version. Because of the coronavirus, there’s a lot riding on this particular campaign.

The pandemic caused widespread economic damage to a range of businesses, but retailers and restaurant establishments paid an especially heavy price. Even as the economy slowly reopens, businesses that rely on foot traffic deal with the lingering effects of consumer uncertainty.

“One of the most pressing problems is the hesitance of customers to return to their regular buying patterns,” said Chamber President and CEO Patt Lilly, in a press release.

“Champions of Commerce,” as the campaign is called, encourages local consumers to shop local whenever possible in order to boost the local economy. The program lacks the individual financial reward of the Christmas campaign, but it’s heavy on information that consumers need about hours of operation, specials and a new wrinkle for our day and age: health precautions.

Many of the participating local businesses are smaller mom-and-pop operations that don’t meet the city’s 10,000-square-foot threshold that triggers a mask mandate. Organizers of “Champions of Commerce” suggest that a lack of consistency on mask usage adds confusion. It’s a problem if some shoppers are uncomfortable about entering a smaller store.

On the website, 71 of 127 participating businesses reported that employees wear masks, including 22 of 24 that were national chains. (Masks were not as common at locally owned stores). For these businesses, a mask is less of a partisan or cultural issue and more of a practical matter for getting customers in the door.

The National Review, a leading conservative magazine, made a libertarian case for mask-wearing as an example of rational individuals acting in their own self-interest, a key element of free-market capitalism. In this case, the “invisible hand” of the market dons a mask in order to avoid another devastating business lockdown.