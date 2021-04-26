It seems everyone recognizes a need for a viable community college presence in St. Joseph.

That’s a welcome change from a few years ago, when a community college might have been viewed as a stepchild of higher education. Even today, those at four-year universities sometimes look down their noses at a community college and its focus on job training and applied skills to fit current workplace needs.

Parents and students are beginning to think otherwise. Part of this is due to the way four-year universities raised tuition over the years and part is attributed to the changing nature of the workplace, especially in manufacturing.

These days, someone can’t graduate from high school and expect a good-paying assembly line job for life. Manufacturers demand workers who are trained in fields like robotics, welding and precision machining — skills that a community college can provide for those just entering the workforce and those who want to make themselves more marketable to employers.

Community college also serves a need for health employers — a major source of job growth in today’s economy— with degree programs in practical nursing, radiologic technology and surgical technology.

So it came as good news that Metropolitan Community College, based in Kansas City, began to raise its profile at the Hillyard Technical Center in St. Joseph. It’s great news that Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, is on the cusp of getting an additional $1.1 million in funding to Hillyard Technical Center in St. Joseph, where MCC provides courses to adults and the St. Joseph School District offers vocation training to high school students.

So why is there so much concern right now about the future of community college education in St. Joseph?

Senate Bill 390, sponsored by Luetkemeyer, would shift jurisdiction in Buchanan County from MCC to North Central Missouri College based in Trenton. This kind of arcane turf war might make the eyes glaze over. Many people probably don’t care if St. Joseph’s community college has a home office in Kansas City or Trenton, although you could argue that commuting patterns make Kansas City a more logical choice.

But, this issue has real consequences for St. Joseph.

That’s because of a legitimate fear that if the bill passes, St. Joseph’s community college courses could move to North Central’s planned campus in Savannah. Not having a community college in the city with the third-largest export economy in the state makes little sense.

Community colleges tend to operate with an awareness of practicalities and tangible results. Lawmakers in Jefferson City should do the same.