Almost two weeks into a citywide face-covering mandate, St. Joseph continues to see a rise in hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

It’s not surprising. Many experts predicted some sort of coronavirus surge this fall, due to schools reopening, cold weather and a population that’s grown tired of self-isolating.

It also comes as little surprise that this increase serves mainly to reinforce pre-existing notions on the value of face masks. Some will say, “See, masks don’t work” while others counter that a mandate wasn’t passed soon enough or people aren’t wearing them correctly.

What if both sides are off base? What if masks aren’t a magic bullet but are just another tool in combating the coronavirus, along with testing, contact tracing and social distancing?

Hospitalizations are identified as one of the city’s chief measures in justifying a mask mandate, but one overlooked statistic might be Buchanan County’s seven-day positivity rate, which the St. Joseph Health Department puts at 18.25%.

The Missouri Department of Health, in its online coronavirus dashboard, puts Buchanan County’s positivity rate even higher, at 21%. (The discrepancy is probably due to a lag in the collection of data). That means Buchanan County has the 28th-highest rate in the state. Nodaway County, as of Tuesday, has the highest positivity rate at 38%. For comparison, Kansas City is at 11% and St. Louis County is at 7%.

A higher positivity rate suggests that too many people are waiting until they’re sick to get tested, which means those with no symptoms are potentially going about normal business and more likely to pass the virus.

To some degree, this can’t be avoided short of the type of shutdown St. Joseph endured in the spring. A mask mandate then becomes a useful alternative in helping to reduce the spread from asymptomatic people without having to impose a strict lockdown.

The solution is to conduct more testing and contact tracing, so those without symptoms can self-isolate, and also to get more community compliance on the mask mandate. The latter is tougher to pull off, due to public resistance and mixed messages from national health authorities in the earliest phases of the pandemic.

City officials in St. Joseph seem to understand that strict mask enforcement would prove counterproductive, so more of a carrot approach is needed to get more buy-in. A good starting point, in our view, would be to forego another emergency declaration if the mandate needs renewal and to instead go through a public vote and open discussion at the next City Council meeting.

This would make a mask requirement look less like something imposed on St. Joseph and more like something that’s agreed upon as part of a shared obligation for all.