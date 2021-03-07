Joe Biden’s pledge to reopen most schools within his first 100 days in office might be his Guantanamo Bay of the Affordable Care Act.

Remember President Barack Obama’s campaign promise to close the Gitmo detention center? Or how about President Donald Trump’s vow to repeal the Affordable Care Act?

It’s one thing to promise something on the campaign trail, it’s something different when you’re sitting in the Oval Office. It must be even harder to deliver when you give yourself an ambitious, self-imposed deadline.

For Biden, that would be April 30.

In Missouri, the latest figures from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education show 67,000 students are still engaged in distance-only learning, one year after the pandemic forced an abrupt shift to online teaching models. About 109,000 students are engaged in complete in-person classroom learning while the rest, about 700,000, are in some sort of mixed or hybrid model.

For some, the frustration is starting to show, especially after Biden suggested that opening schools for one day a week could suffice. Many parents thought that sounded unambitious, while children might want to know if the president, if he sets the bar this low for himself, could grade their homework.

At a press conference last week, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a former history teacher, noted that schools have spent only $5.2 billion of the $67.5 billion that Congress previously appropriated to help schools reopen safely. Another $128 billion is on the way.

Will shoveling more money help? Schools do like money. Blunt even suggested that the federal government withholds supplemental funding to schools that do not re-open after teachers get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a novel approach that could get the attention of teachers and districts that are reluctant, even with stringent safety measures.

The stakes are high. A study from McKinsey & Co. found that cumulative learning loss from school closures could be substantial, especially in mathematics, with some students likely to lose five to nine months of learning. “Those who came into the pandemic with the fewest academic opportunities are on track to exit with the greatest learning loss,” the study’s authors said.

Blunt said money is only part of the problem. “The will to get kids back in school is the problem. Every parent and every involved grandparent and every involved neighbor knows that kids need to be in school,” he said.

Maybe Blunt’s suggestion to withhold funding is just to send a message, but it’s one that needs to get out. At some point, probably well before Biden’s 100th day in office, the cost of keeping children out of the classroom outweighs the risk of putting in in there.

That should be a point of bipartisan agreement.