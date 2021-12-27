Missouri’s bipartisan redistricting commissions had one job to do. The state Constitution requires each commission to submit a tentative map on new House and Senate districts by a Dec. 23 deadline.
They failed.
The Senate panel remained deadlocked and did not produce a proposed map by the deadline. The House panel took a novel approach to partisan discord. Instead of no map, this panel submitted two separate maps: a Republican version and a Democratic one.
Some might portray this not-one-but-two approach as a Solomonic compromise, but really it’s a cop-out on par with voting “all of the above” on something or just shrugging your shoulders and saying, “whatever.” Instead of a tough call, these commissioners on the House panel made two easy ones.
The Missouri Constitution makes it clear these citizen commissions, made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, are supposed to submit one tentative map for each chamber in the General Assembly by the deadline. The commissions have until the end of January to submit a final plan, otherwise, the Missouri Supreme Court will appoint a six-judge panel to draw up maps. This means it’s possible each panel could regroup and get the job done by the final deadline.
Don’t hold your breath. Judges had to draw Missouri’s House maps after commissioners failed to agree on plans in 2001 and 2011. The Senate process was particularly messy 10 years ago when the first panel failed to reach an agreement and the judges’ map got overturned in court. A second commission was formed and completed redistricting.
The partisan disagreement appears to center on high-growth areas like Columbia and Springfield, but the outcome will have some impact on St. Joseph.
Both tentative House maps stick with three representatives for St. Joseph, but the east side district in both versions swings south to rural Platte County and no longer includes Andrew County. That would mean Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, who lives in Andrew County, may no longer represent St. Joseph after 2022 if a version of these maps stands.
A Senate map also could bring changes to the district that includes Buchanan and Platte counties. Because of Platte County’s population growth, some of the possibilities discussed in the Senate commission hearings split off Platte County and lump Buchanan County with Clinton County or Andrew County.
There have to be new maps, based on the 2020 Census, by the time candidate filing begins in February. People need to know who they’re voting for and candidates have to know who they will represent.
It will get done, but so far there is little about this process that should fill Missourians with confidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.