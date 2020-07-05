Anyone who watches C-SPAN or BBC America knows that the British parliamentary system is made for TV.

Maybe it’s the accents or the fact that British MPs have such a command of the English language, but it really is a delight to watch. One of the particularities is what’s known as the shadow cabinet, the members of the minority party who scrutinize government ministers and suggest alternative policies.

At its best, this system offers accountability. At its worst, someone is always nitpicking the leaders who carry the burden of responsibility.

The thought came to mind when Missouri Western State University’s former president, Dr. Robert Vartabedian, penned a lengthy guest column that disputed the current administration’s narrative of financial distress, falling enrollment, faculty over-hiring and the need to eliminate majors.

Judging by website analytics, it was a column of great interest that was well-read. The former president offered insights into the impact of pension liabilities, fluctuations in enrollment and the recent history of available cash reserves. It is information that moves the needle on the public’s grasp of what’s happening at Western right now.

The problem is that Vartabedian, who retired in 2019, is neither the current president nor a shadow minister with an Etonian accent.

Western has a new leader, Matt Wilson, who offers a different assessment on the scale of Western’s financial challenges. He certainly isn’t shy about advocating tough measures to right the ship. He, too, wrote a guest column under the headline, “To preserve the institution, action is needed.”

So which is it? It’s worth looking at the opinion of impartial third-party entities. S&P Global Ratings downgraded Western’s bonded debt and its ratings outlook in 2016. Similar action at the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Emporia State University suggests that maybe the sky isn’t falling, but all is not well in higher education.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education reports a 7.7% drop in Missouri Western’s enrollment from 2014 to 2019. The decline was 21% at Lincoln University and more than 15% at the University of Missouri-Columbia, Central Missouri and Truman State. Northwest Missouri State, for the record, was up 5.7%. Those are the state numbers, not Bob’s or Matt’s.

Moving forward, Western’s governing board needs to take personalities out if it, avoid the blame game and deal with the situation as it is, not as they would like it to be. Matt Wilson is their president. That doesn’t mean it needs to be a love fest, but it does mean the focus should be on moving forward with a version of his plan for the university’s future.

There’s a reason the Catholic Church doesn’t have two popes. At least most of the time.