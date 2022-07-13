It might offend some to refer to Missouri as flyover country, but a glance at the map shows that it’s true in a geographic sense.
If you need to take an airplane from LA to New York, you might indeed pass unnoticed over our neck of the woods. The trip is more noticeable and invasive if, instead of people at 30,000 feet, you’re moving 4,000 megawatts of electricity at ground level.
A company called Invenergy Transmission wants to transport large quantities of power from wind farms in Kansas to East Coast population centers. In northern Missouri, more than 500 landowners will wake up one day to find 150-foot towers and high-voltage lines running through their property.
The Grain Belt Express power line grated on these property owners in several ways.
There were concerns about the compensation that the company offers for easements and more than a little annoyance that Jay Nixon, a former governor, once carried legal water for the project.
Perhaps more than anything, the Grain Belt Express power line irked Missouri landowners because a for-profit company proposed using eminent domain, a process normally used for projects associated with a public good, like roads.
It seemed that the public benefit was reserved for those on the East Coast at the expense of property values and quality of life in northern Missouri.
Grain Belt is envisioned as a direct-current line, a good way to ship power long distances but not the best means for providing a meaningful portion along the way. Think of a highway with very few off-ramps.
Missouri lawmakers heard those complaints and passed a bill that requires future power lines to provide more electricity to Missourians so that the state is not used as an energy superhighway.
In the future, Missouri must get its share of the power, based on the percentage of the transmission line in the state. That means if 40% of Grain Belt passes through Missouri, then this state gets 40% of its power.
Of course, the law doesn’t apply to Grain Belt. (Did we mention its powerful connections)?
However, it comes as good news that Invenergy has vowed to provide about half of the project’s power to Missouri, up from about 10% as previously envisioned. While this also comes as the company announces moving even more megawatts through Missouri — a change that should be reflected in increased compensation to property owners — it’s also a concession that conforms to the spirit of this new law.
It is still a bitter pill for Missouri landowners to swallow, but state residents, on the whole, should at least welcome more of Grain Belt’s electricity powering our homes and industries, instead of merely those on the East Coast.
