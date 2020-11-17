Those with a short memory will forget that the Missouri’s Unemployment Trust Fund became insolvent in 2009, at the height of the last economic recession.

Missouri was required to borrow $1 billion from the federal government and at one point found itself with a current loan balance of $321 million. The ultimate payoff didn’t come from the magic money tree but from a fee assessed on businesses. That’s a nice way of saying that these employers were taxed.

At one point, the economy recovered and the troubled history of this fund was forgotten when unemployment dipped to record-low levels. But unemployment insurance is one of those things that you don’t need until you need it, and boy did Missourians need it this spring when the economy halted in its tracks because of coronavirus shutdowns.

Entering 2020, the Missouri Department of Labor’s projections showed that the trust fund, used to pay unemployment claims, was expected to grow from $1 billion in 2020 to $1.1 billion in 2021. But that was before unemployment claims rose from 28,068 in January to 153,000 in March, including more than 100,000 in one week.

At the end of September, the trust fund balance was down to $439 million. The state of Missouri now faces a question of whether to use $1.3 billion in federal pandemic funds to replenish that fund or to use the money for direct payments of $1,000 to Missouri families.

The argument for direct payment to families is powerful one — but it is flawed on two accounts. One is the question of whether federal guidance even allows the state to redirect federal stimulus aid directly to families. Up until now, the money has come with strings attached.

The other is the knowledge that a one-time payment is a one-time payment — people can use it for anything. We’ve heard stories of people who were able to dig out of a hole because of the spring stimulus payment, but we also heard about those who quickly found themselves struggling after the money ran out. For some, it got even worse when the extra federal money for weekly unemployment benefits also expired.

In our view, what Missourians will need as the coronavirus enters a new and dangerous phase — a darkness before the dawn of a widely available vaccine in the coming months — is a growing economy.

Allowing the trust fund to deplete, and forcing those Missouri employers who struggled through the coronavirus to help shore it up, would add insult to injury for these companies that have done everything possible to survive this crisis.

It would, in the end, harm the Missouri workers and families who are most in need of jobs both during the coronavirus and when it’s finally in the rear view mirror.