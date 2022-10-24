This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Pat Conway was a lone voice of reason when he proposed no-excuse absentee voting more than 10 years ago as a state representative for St. Joseph.

For years, Missouri required a registered voter to give a reason — such as being confined due to an illness or absence from a home county on Election Day. It always seemed to be a joke because it put local election authorities on the spot in having to determine a voter’s intent. The ability to vote absentee would therefore be up to the flexibility or discretion of the election clerk in a particular county.

