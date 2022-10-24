Pat Conway was a lone voice of reason when he proposed no-excuse absentee voting more than 10 years ago as a state representative for St. Joseph.
For years, Missouri required a registered voter to give a reason — such as being confined due to an illness or absence from a home county on Election Day. It always seemed to be a joke because it put local election authorities on the spot in having to determine a voter’s intent. The ability to vote absentee would therefore be up to the flexibility or discretion of the election clerk in a particular county.
Conway, a former county clerk, understood this better than most. “I tried it for eight years,” he said of his legislative proposals. “They just didn’t have the appetite.”
They do now.
Missouri finally takes the plunge Tuesday with the opening of no-excuse absentee voting two weeks before the Nov. 8 general election. The General Assembly allowed it as a compromise on a bill that requires a photo ID to cast a ballot. The photo ID provision is required today, as well.
In Buchanan County, no-excuse absentee voting will be allowed at the courthouse, 411 Jules St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 5. Some larger jurisdictions, like Jackson County, will allow absentee voting at satellite locations.
No-excuse absentee voting, a form of early voting, is something that Missouri should have embraced a long time ago. Missouri needs to be open to changes in processes and technology when it comes to elections, while at the same time balancing the issues of access with security.
Missouri’s voting law, approved during the regular legislative session, attempted to do that. It combines a photo ID requirement and an emphasis on paper ballots with this reasonable absentee-voting provision that removes one barrier for voters in the days before an election.
Some will say it doesn’t go far enough, and that Missouri should provide more expansive mail-in voting or drop-off boxes for ballots. Maybe the time will come, but this is the Show-Me State. At the very least, lawmakers should realize that mail-in voting isn’t a liberal or conservative issue and has been used with success in states like Kansas and Nebraska.
We would encourage Missouri to keep embracing incremental change when it makes sense. Here’s one proposal: Absentee voting is open for six weeks, with an excuse required in the first four weeks and no excuse in the two weeks before the election.
That means someone who walked into the Buchanan County Courthouse would have needed to give an excuse on Monday but on the very next day could submit a ballot with no questions asked.
