Since 2000, voters have sent Sam Graves to Congress with the predictability of tulips in the spring and brilliant maples in the autumn. His sprawling rural district welcomes his common sense and conservative stance on issues of taxation, regulation, river management and limited government.

On a national stage, he found his niche in transportation policy, rising to become the ranking Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Bloomberg.com called him one of nine lawmakers who could make or break President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan. He even met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House last month to discuss infrastructure.

Voters seem to like this. “Rep. Graves once again received overwhelming support in the November election,” according to his office staff. It’s a true statement.

But then there are campaign finance reports that show prolific fundraising from out of state and expenditures at a swanky hotel in Wyoming. “He’s staying there and wining and dining, spending money he’s raised from people outside of Missouri.” That, too, is a true statement.

How do you square the two, the farmer from Tarkio and the politician who gets gobs of campaign cash? Maybe everyone who spends two decades in Washington becomes a little less of a familiar face back home, like a country singer who eventually trades a pickup truck in Nashville for a Bentley in Malibu.

Graves isn’t the only elected official to get contributions from far-flung places. The hotel expenditures don’t look good, especially if you’re supposed to be a salt-of-the-earth Atchison County guy, but then again the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, a self-proclaimed Marxist, bought a mansion in California. Lenin must be turning over in his mausoleum.

Everybody is doing it is never a great defense, and that’s true with Graves. In the end, he survives this as long as voters at home like how he votes in Washington, D.C. Ultimately, that’s your coinage in elected office.

But for many, campaign finance disclosures are easier to swallow the more an elected official shows his or her face in the district. Graves’ staff said the congressman appeared at 12 public events in St. Joseph last year, plus a handful of private gatherings and 150 virtual meetings with constituents.

For all the connectivity of social media and money associated with politics, it’s good to remember that politics works best on a face-to-face, local level. A tenderloin in St. Joseph is just as good as the spread at the Four Seasons.