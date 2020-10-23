Five or six years ago, few would have guessed that the battle for state governor would come down to Mike Parson and Nicole Galloway.

Galloway, a Democrat, was Boone County auditor when Gov. Jay Nixon picked her for the state auditor’s vacancy in 2015. Parson, a Republican, is a former county sheriff and state senator who was elected lieutenant governor — hardly a glamour job — in 2016. He became governor upon the resignation of Eric Greitens.

It seems as if Parson’s no-frills leadership style was what the state needed after the tumult of the short-lived Greitens era. Early in his tenure, Parson put a focus on bonds for bridge repairs and workforce development to prepare employees for 21st century jobs. He earned a reputation of working more effectively with the Legislature than his two predecessors.

Then came the coronavirus.

Galloway, who as auditor can make a strong claim to stemming government waste, is making Parson’s coronavirus response a central focus of her campaign. She wants what she calls a data-driven plan for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Democratic challenger blasted some of Parson’s more ham-handed statements and advocates more of a statewide response, including a mask mandate that covers all of Missouri, rather than Parson’s preference for local control.

But we would ask, what’s the problem with local control? The hundred or so citizens who weighed in on masks at a recent St. Louis County council meeting might be asking the same question. Many of the state’s biggest cities, including St. Joseph, Kansas City and Springfield, already enacted their own mandates, so her campaign raises an issue that’s been addressed at many local levels.

Galloway’s data-driven plan also suggests that school districts shouldn’t reopen fully for in-person learning unless a county’s 14-day case rate falls below 10 per 10,000 people. Buchanan County is nowhere near that, so we hope you’re happy with virtual learning.

We would also ask, what’s the problem with also trying to make sure the economy thrives? Missouri’s unemployment rate fell from 10% in April to 4.9% in September, which could be attributed to the incumbent governor’s balanced approach.

But it’s not just the coronavirus that the next governor must address. Parson’s commitment to local control, economic development, public safety, infrastructure and rural development was what Missouri needed when he took office. It’s what Missouri still needs today.

We support his candidacy.