Fans in these parts got spoiled with the past two Super Bowls.
The hometown team took the interest to a whole new level. With the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated, it’s just another big game with commercials, snacks and a halftime show (which includes Eminem, by the way).
If you look hard enough, a local viewer might be able to find someone in these parts with strong feelings about the Bengals or the Rams. In the coming months, you might encounter others here with a newfound passion for the Panthers and the Jaguars.
Not the NFL clubs, but two new middle school football teams that will begin play next fall for the St. Joseph School District. The Board of Education heard an update last month on a cooperative agreement to bring two teams, known as the Jaguars and the Panthers, to SJSD middle schools.
One will be made up of seventh and eighth graders from Spring Garden and Truman. The other will feature players from Bode and Robidoux. The colors will be teal and gray, which is the combination used in the SJSD logo and doesn’t show a leaning toward any of the current public high schools.
The long-term goal is to develop players for the high school level, which could translate into more success on the field. Schools in some surrounding areas have done a better job developing younger players in their pipeline.
But the real benefit of this program, which will cost the district up to $33,000 in coaching pay, will be in providing an after-school activity for around 120 students who were not involved in one last fall. Almost any study you look at will show that students who are involved in an extracurricular activity, whether it’s sports, band, theater or something else, are more engaged and have better outcomes in terms of attendance and academics.
The reality is that the next Patrick Mahomes (or Joe Burrow) likely will not be playing middle school football in St. Joseph. Few will go on the play in college and some might not be interested in playing in high school.
It doesn’t matter. Middle school football provides structure, discipline and an outlet for young people in St. Joseph. It is well worth the investment, regardless of the results on the field.
