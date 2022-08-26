One year ago, we heard stories of a law enforcement agency that was facing a critical shortage of personnel.
That time, however, it was Buchanan County struggling to hire and retain deputies because the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Joseph Police Department and others were paying more. Voters responded by passing a quarter-cent sales tax to boost starting salaries from $36,000 to $49,000 and build in better pay progression for county deputies.
Now, a half-cent sales tax looms on the November general election to boost pay for St. Joseph police. This tax would address many of the same problems: an officer shortfall, trouble hiring and retaining officers and higher pay in other departments and the private sector.
Maybe the city has little reason to worry heading into November. Elections in 2021 and 2013 show that voters respond well to law enforcement requests, but sales tax measures are sort of like a game of musical chairs. Everyone wants to play, but you start to get really nervous if you’re still in the game while everyone else has found a spot.
City officials would be wise to not go into the 2022 campaign with too much confidence. Voters, while sympathetic to the needs of law enforcement, could be forgiven for asking some tough questions as the city’s sales tax rate creeps into St. Louis and Kansas City territory.
The first question has to be, will this work? Departments across the nation and region are facing the same problem, with KCTV-5 reporting that police department staffing is down 8% in Kansas City, Kansas, 12% in Overland Park, 17% in Kansas City, Missouri, and 19% in Gladstone. There are a finite number of law enforcement academy graduates, so all of these departments, plus St. Joseph, will be competing for a limited pool of qualified applicants. Surely, there’s something going on besides a lack of resources.
A second question has to be, will the city say no to the next request? It’s easy to imagine firefighters, sewer plant workers and other city employees lining up for their share. This puts city policymakers in a pinch between the desire to please vocal employee groups — especially the unionized ones — and the need to avoid voter fatigue on taxes.
Finally, if a city tax is passed, will the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office once again start losing deputies to the police department? You can see how the pendulum swings back and forth, with taxpayers asked to bring up one department’s pay relative to the other.
Perhaps, no matter what happens in November, the police department’s staffing crisis and salary concerns should spark serious discussions about a long-term merger with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. They both seem to experience many of the same problems over and over.
