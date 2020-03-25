Don’t forget the people of Craig, Missouri. For that matter, keep in mind all those bottomland farmers as well as Missourians who rely on bridge traffic to work in neighboring states.

We’re sure they’re feeling the impact of the coronavirus, as are all of us. But we’re talking about last year’s disaster.

It was around this time last year, in March of 2019, that farms, homes and towns all along the Missouri River experienced record levels of flooding. Levees were overtopped or destroyed. The interstate closed, crops were lost and homes were filled with muck and sludge. In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson declared a disaster.

Today, the painstaking recovery continues. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has fielded more than 180 requests for levee rehabilitation assistance in its districts based in Kansas City and Omaha, Nebraska. More than 350 miles of levees were damaged in the Omaha district alone, with more farther south in the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas.

The flooding caused more than $3 billion in damage.

The Corps of Engineers often serves as a punching bag for public opinion in these parts, but it has shown responsiveness in repairing damage from last year’s flooding. William Hannan, commander of the Kansas City District of the Corps, said the repair effort compares favorably to what farmers and river communities witnessed after the flooding years of 1993 and 2011. “We are moving way faster than we did with each of those two floods,” he told our reporter earlier this year.

The problem for residents of Craig and Rock Port (another hard-hit community) is that you can look at this one of two ways. The Corps is adept at fixing levees, that much is true. It also gives itself plenty of opportunities because of the way the river is managed, with all kinds of chutes, dikes and channel-widening projects that benefit wildlife but result in a slower river that’s more prone to flooding. Think of a bathtub with the drain partially blocked.

In a sense, the origins of last year’s flooding come not from the record-shattering amount of rain that fell in Nebraska but in the 2004 court ruling that forced the Corps of Engineers to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The two entities were once at odds, but the Corps is legally obligated to prevent floods and save wildlife, two tasks that are impossible to reconcile. Until that issue is resolved, with a clear statement from Congress or the courts about the ultimate priority for Missouri River management, the people of Craig and Rock Port are doomed to watch the Corps get better and better at repairing flood-damaged levees.