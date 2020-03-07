Supporters of Medicaid expansion create an impression that Missouri’s poorest and most vulnerable citizens are left to twist in the wind.

The reality is more complex than what they say in the parking lot, where someone tries to collect your signature for a proposed ballot measure to expand Medicaid.

Missouri spends more than $10 billion on Medicaid, a state/federal program that covers low-income children, parents of low-income children, pregnant women and aged, blind or disabled individuals. Of the 975,000 Missourians enrolled in the program, 63% of spending goes to children.

It would take a heartless person to ignore the health needs of our poorest and neediest individuals, but it takes a certain obliviousness to fail to grasp the wider budgetary impact as this program continues to grow.

Missouri expanded Medicaid once before, in 1998 when coverage for children went from 185% to 300% of the poverty level. At the time, this benefited an additional 90,000 children, but Missouri’s elected lawmakers also have a fiduciary duty to keep the state on sound financial footing to the benefit of all Missourians.

Here, lawmakers are right to express concerns about Medicaid spending and the impact of expansion on further growth, which has a capacity to crowd out funding for education, public safety, infrastructure and other needs.

The Missouri Department of Social Services released a study that showed Medicaid spending going from 17% of state general revenue to 24% in fiscal year 2018. It could reach 26% by 2023, or even more if the economy goes into recession. Missouri ranks as one of the top states for Medicaid spending, as a percentage of general revenue, but it’s one of the few big spenders that hasn’t already expanded under the Affordable Care Act.

Missouri shouldn’t expand Medicaid until first seeking to control costs and improve outcomes. To this end, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, is proposing a constitutional amendment that would make changes to Medicaid eligibility rules, including coverage for pre-existing conditions, extending children’s coverage to the age of 26 and limiting reimbursement for non-Missouri residents.

The measure, which would require voter approval, also affirms that Medicaid spending is subject to legislative appropriation, a provision that could counter a possible voter-approved measure to expand the program.

Luetkemeyer also seeks to establish work rules for able-bodied adults on Medicaid, a controversial measure that judges have thrown out in other states.

The expand-Medicaid crowd also takes a dim view of work requirements, but we have a different take. If you want to expand Medicaid, why wouldn’t you want it to go to those who truly need it?