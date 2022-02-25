In Missouri, there’s little about Medicaid reform that leads to a calm, measured approach.
Some will say that Medicaid recipients are free-loaders. “I’m sorry, if you’re a healthy adult, you need to get a job,” one Republican senator remarked in debate last year on whether to fund voter-approved Medicaid expansion.
Others suggest that any alteration to Medicaid expansion is a one-way ticket to the ER, or worse.
“These political antics needlessly put the lives of hundreds of thousands of Missourians at risk,” said Missouri Jobs with Justice, an advocacy group.
Whoa, everybody, hold on.
Medicaid is designed to pay doctor’s bills for those who live below poverty and are mentally or physically handicapped. The federal government authorized expansion to cover working adults who made too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough for coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The Republican-control legislature resisted and voters took matters into their own hands with the passage of Amendment 2 in 2020.
That’s simply where we are right now.
In the aftermath of this vote, there is a certain lack of intellectual honesty on both sides. Republicans will say that the vote lacks validity because it didn’t win passage in more counties, but that’s not how statewide elections work — not for governor, not for U.S. Senate races and not for ballot measures.
Advocates of Medicaid reform fail to recognize that an initiative advanced by out-of-state interests, without the give and take of legislative oversight and amendments, rarely emerges with no flaws. Significantly, Amendment 2 never identified a funding source, an oversight that wasn’t an oversight because Medicaid expansion was unlikely to pass if it was attached to a tax increase.
So the legislature is paying for expansion out of existing budget funds, a less-than-ideal scenario that could jeopardize services to the core Medicaid population, as well as other state priorities. This is especially true if federal funding ever dries up or the state budget looks less flush.
Republicans have proposed House Joint Resolution 117, which would separate funding for the original Medicaid population and those receiving coverage under expansion, so the core population still could be guaranteed free care in lean times. It also addresses a provision that has Missouri taxpayers paying the Medicaid bills for those living outside the state and creates a work requirement for the able-bodied Medicaid population. Expansion was supposed to be aimed at working adults who live in poverty, so this provision shouldn’t be an issue.
All in all, this proposal shouldn’t be seen as an attack on Medicaid expansion but a chance to improve it and fix flaws in the post-Amendment 2 environment.
