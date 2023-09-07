A few years ago, St. Joseph residents might have voiced skepticism about a school of medicine coming to the city.
Sometimes insecurity cancels out community pride. Sometimes those who call St. Joseph home tend to always look at the downside. Every glass is half empty.
There’s nothing wrong with healthy skepticism, but today it’s clear there are no downsides to the University of Missouri-Kansas City establishing a School of Medicine right across from Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Last week’s groundbreaking for the UMKC facility brought in plenty of heavy hitters from the worlds of politics and higher education. There were enough University of Missouri curators present to have a board quorum. You got the sense if it had been a few weeks earlier Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes would have shown up.
Like Chiefs camp, the UMKC campus is a huge feather in the cap for St. Joseph and the result of considerable behind-the-scenes efforts from political leaders and hospital officials. The university already trains med students at Mosaic, but the establishment of a $14.5 million facility signals that this is not a fly-by-night endeavor. It is an enduring initiative to improve health outcomes and livability in rural communities.
It’s no secret that rural communities are struggling to maintain and grow their population. An ability to recruit and attract physicians has the immediate impact of benefiting an aging population and its health care needs, but it also adds to the quality of life needed to attract younger families to small communities.
For UMKC, the long-term challenge is to get some of these med students to return to St. Joseph or surrounding rural areas after their residencies. (Is St. Joseph a rural area? You could debate it either way, but our community certainly follows the same population trends). UMKC officials made no promises about doctors returning to this area, but there is reason for optimism because many of these students come from rural areas and express genuine interest in making a career in places like this.
We might see St. Joseph’s warts, but they may see shorter commutes, more affordable housing and even (believe it or not) less crime. But only if we let them.
The challenge for St. Joseph will be to continue investing in our community and striving to make it welcoming and dynamic instead of insular and resistant to change. That starts with at least giving this school of medicine, something that was unimaginable a few years ago, the same level of enthusiasm as a convenience store that sells roller food. In the long run, the med school will make a bigger difference.
