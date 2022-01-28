For the first time in four decades, American consumers are feeling the pinch of rising prices.
The latest government report shows that gasoline prices rose 49% in a 12-month period, followed by used cars at 37%, hotel lodging at 23%, food at 6.3% and increases of 6% for children’s clothing and 4% for housing. At 7%, the overall consumer price index saw its largest increase since the early days of the Reagan administration.
Luckily for all of us, President Joe Biden has found the culprit: consolidation in the meatpacking industry. “While their profits go up, prices you see at the grocery store go up,” the president said. “This reflects the market being distorted by a lack of competition.”
OK, meat prices are up 14% on the year, less than gasoline but more than prescription drugs and shoes. Four companies control about 80% of beef packing in the United States. The pandemic exposed the risk of this kind of consolidation.
But it all seems a little convenient, doesn’t it? The meatpacking industry has experienced consolidation for 30 years. So why did it wait for this moment, and this administration, to use its monopoly power to gouge consumers?
In the beef industry, packers own relatively few cows, unlike the poultry and pork companies that are more vertically integrated from farm to processor. This means chicken and pork companies should have more pricing power, but bacon and chicken wings didn’t go up as much as steak and hamburger.
Then there’s the reality that you’d have a hard time finding someone who could explain how a handful of beef companies managed to drive up prices for gasoline, electricity, rents, cars and just about everything else.
Could it be possible that the causes of inflation are more complicated, and self-inflicted than the president cares to admit? In Politico, author Christopher Leonard writes that the Federal Reserve created $3.5 trillion in new money during the Great Recession. That’s three times the amount of money the Fed printed in the first 95 years of its existence.
The recent week on Wall Street shows how painful that will be to unwind.
While monetary policy is out of a president’s control, fiscal policy is not. The $5 trillion in pandemic spending since 2020, including the $1.9 trillion stimulus, meant that huge quantities of money began chasing goods that are in increasingly short supply. If someone is profiting from that, it’s another effect, not a cause, of inflation.
Some of Biden’s fiercest critics question his cognitive state, but this is unfair. His scapegoating of the meatpacking industry shows that he’s sharp enough to know it’s time to start passing the buck on inflation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.