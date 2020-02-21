You can disagree all you want with the need for a state audit of city financial practices.

Maybe the city did nothing wrong. Maybe, as we learned during the St. Joseph School District scandal, poor accounting practices aren’t the same thing as criminal activity. Perhaps Beau Musser acted rashly when he pushed the send button on his memo.

But one thing is crystal clear. The council signaled its preference for the Missouri state auditor’s involvement following Musser’s 48-point memo that outlined various concerns with city sewer billing and overall financial operations.

At a Jan. 27 meeting, seven council members supported a resolution requesting a state audit. Some ambiguity exists on the rationale of individual council members. Bryan Myers is highly critical of the city’s financial management, while others are less certain but feel an audit is the best way to put questions to rest. Mayor Bill McMurray managed to vote for the audit resolution while also questioning the need for state involvement in the first place.

This brings us to a meeting that occurred last week in Jefferson City, Missouri. McMurray and City Manager Bruce Woody, while visiting the state capital for Missouri Municipal League functions, met with representatives of the state auditor’s office.

What happened during this meeting? A spokeswoman for Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway characterized it as a routine information-gathering session in light of the council’s request. “It’s typical for the State Auditor’s Office to work with entities and public officials when we receive a complaint,” spokeswoman Steph Deidrick said. “The process of reviewing the audit request is still underway.”

It’s hard to believe anyone in that room heard a strong case for a state review of city finances. Woody previously described some of Musser’s claims as misleading, while the mayor admits to telling officials in Jefferson City that he did not believe a state audit was necessary.

It’s a legitimate point of view, but the problem is it’s out of sync with McMurray’s previous vote and the position of the full council. This whole business has a hand-on-the-scale feel to it and will do little to ease the concerns of the public.

The full council, placed in a difficult decision with the Musser memo, debated this issue in public and sent a clear message about the merits of a state audit. To possibly undermine that message creates confusion at best and distrust at worst, at a time when the city could use the audit to move forward.

We don’t necessarily believe where there’s smoke there’s fire, but we also don’t think that closed-door meetings are the best way to clear the air.