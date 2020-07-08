You could always turn down your dream job.

In 2009, Dr. Mark Laney was hired after an exhaustive search to replace a longtime CEO of Heartland Health, the hospital now known as Mosaic Life Care. One year later, had the Mayo Clinic come calling with an offer that was too good to be true, the dignified response would be to decline and wistfully contemplate what might have been if it had only come sooner.

That’s a hypothetical scenario, of course. But it isn’t for Matt Wilson, who was brought on board as Missouri Western State University’s fifth president in 2019. He announced his departure Wednesday for what he described as a dream job of leading Temple University in Japan, where he earned a law degree and served as an associate dean and general counsel.

In his brief tenure at Western, Wilson seemed eager to cram 10 pounds of change into a one-pound bag. This ruffled quite a few feathers in the placid world of academia. In fact, the elimination of majors and faculty positions spawned rancor that seemed out of sorts with the decorum usually associated with a college setting. At times, it seems as if displaced factory workers at Stetson and Mead handled economic change with more grace.

That isn’t to say that Wilson is a victim here or was run out of town by citizens wielding Ph.Ds instead of pitchforks. If you’re going to propose change, especially if it’s tumultuous and abrupt for an institution that exists in a cocoon, then it works best to stick around to see it through.

Wilson chooses not to do that, as is his right. His move puts Missouri Western’s governing board in a precarious position, whether board members like to admit it or not. While Western’s tough medicine was board-approved, the reality is much of what’s transpired is seen, for better or worse, as Wilson-driven initiatives.

With the captain gone, does the board reverse course, barrel ahead or trim the sails as the university heads into financial dire straits? Some even question the existence of a financial crisis at all. The board appeared extremely deferential both to Wilson and to former President Dr. Robert Vartabedian, two leaders with different assessments of the challenges facing the university.

This amenability resulted in policy shifts that were disruptive and hard for some to digest. Now might be a good time for board members to affirm what exactly they stand for and chart the best course of action for the challenges that Western faces. Perhaps the best thing about Wilson’s departure is that his successor’s tenure may finally answer the question of whether program reviews and budget cuts were simply one man’s agenda or a long-overdue adjustment for a university that had been living in the past.