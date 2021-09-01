We get it. You don’t like masks.
They can be uncomfortable and an impediment to making yourself understood. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt doesn’t like them. In his lawsuit seeking to block a mask mandate in Columbia and other public schools, he throws plenty of shade on the value of mandatory masks.
The attorney general states that children do not generally spread the coronavirus in school settings and their health outcomes are better if they do get COVID-19. He questions the reliability of studies on masks, including one that indicated lower transmission in Kansas counties that imposed mask mandates in 2020.
“Indeed, masks have long been considered one measure that offers their wearers a false sense of security,” he states in the lawsuit, going on to call the benefits of masks “equivocal” with “little or no effect” on community spread.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks in schools and points to increased hospitalization of children who are infected with the contagious delta variant. The CDC also asserts that infections in schools are closely associated with transmission in the wider community, so the more the coronavirus circulates in a particular city, the more it will find its way into the classroom.
The CDC points to locations in Wisconsin and Utah that had high community transmission rates but limited spread among students in schools that required masks. But the CDC notes that good ventilation, social distancing and vaccination also play a role.
Maybe the benefits of masks are exaggerated, or a least a little unknown. There’s no harm in someone like Schmitt poking a few holes in what’s become a sacred cow for some. But at the end of the day, this is a decision that should be made at the local level, because the dynamics of COVID-19 tend to differ from place to place.
The debate over masks should be viewed as distinct from vaccines. Masks are known as a “non-pharmaceutical intervention,” health speak for a COVID response that’s less invasive than a vaccine.
That’s an important distinction. Vaccines undergo thorough testing and produce clear data on effectiveness in preventing a particular disease like COVID-19. That kind of data might be lacking with face coverings. But with a vaccine, you’re required to put something into your body, a commitment that might give even the most enthusiastic supporter a moment of pause before taking the plunge.
That same level of fixity doesn’t apply with masks. So take a deep breath, everyone. You can take them off at the end of the day, which makes this ferocious debate seem a little absurd.
