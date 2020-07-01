You’re going to hear a lot about face masks in the coming days.

In Kansas, the governor’s order to wear face masks in all public spaces takes effect Friday. Kansas City issued a mandate to wear masks, as have other cities and some states as coronavirus cases increase in parts of the country.

In St. Joseph, the City Council is expected to discuss the issue this evening. In the spring, our city tended to follow Kansas City’s lead on certain coronavirus restrictions, so a mask mandate would come as little surprise.

Mayor Bill McMurray vows to make an evidence-based decision, and for that we’re thankful. Mosaic Life Care reports a doubling of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last week, a troubling development that factors into a final decision.

The sad fact is that McMurray will be talking to a brick wall if he wants to extol the virtues of face masks. Like so much else, facial coverings have become a political issue, a subject for cute memes instead of thoughtful discussion. You can go on the internet and find someone who says masks are worthless and others who vouch for their effectiveness in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Just pick a side.

The city’s best bet, if it wants to pursue a face mask mandate, is the least-bad-option argument. It got some ammunition this week.

As a Wall Street investment bank, Goldman Sachs hardly qualifies as a bastion of liberalism (although Hillary Clinton gave her fair share of paid speeches at company events).

A team of economists at Goldman Sachs issued a report that examined facial coverings and infection rates in different areas, where compliance ranges from 40% in Arizona to 80% in Massachusetts. These economists suggest that a national face mask policy would increase compliance by about 15%, enough to slow the rate of new infections and prevent a 5% loss of gross domestic product, or about $1 trillion a year, caused by additional lockdown measures.

In other words, facial coverings are a hassle and they aren’t 100% effective, but they are better than the alternative. A mandate doesn’t even have to be rigorously enforced, just on the books to make enough of a difference to change behaviors.

The problem with masks is that supporters turn it into a PC argument, which makes them sound holier than thou, and opponents talk up personal freedom, which makes them seem self-centered. The real argument is one that focuses on short-term pain versus long-term benefits, both in health outcomes and for the broader economy and quality of life.

In St. Joseph, we must do everything possible to avoid another round of business closings and another eight weeks of uneven schooling. There’s a high price to be paid for both.