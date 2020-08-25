Maybe the fairest criticism of Trails West! was that the festival evolved, in more than a quarter century, from a celebration of a flood-damaged community’s resilience to a part of the establishment.

In this town, the establishment takes its share of shots. Ask the city, the Chamber of Commerce, the hospital or this newspaper.

Trails West! became an easy mark, but it also was easy to overlook all that it brought this city. You could mark your calendar with this end-of-summer event, which combined music, crafts, festival food and works of art. Even if you didn’t have spare cash for an oil painting, you have to admit it was refreshing to see Civic Center Park looking full and vibrant.

If you miss Trails West!, you could take solace in knowing that it wouldn’t have happened this year anyway, with the coronavirus.

Now, the Allied Arts Council is planning something new for 2021. The organization is careful to temper expectations and emphasize that a new festival, dubbed “St. Joseph 2021: From Steam to S.T.E.A.M.,” is not intended to be “Trails West! 2.0.”

The public will note, however, that it is roughly the same weekend and in the same location, so comparisons are inevitable. While the name of the festival is more of a mouthful, everything else about “Steam to S.T.E.A.M” seems more condensed. This should make the new festival easier to digest and pull off.

It will run for a day and a half, featuring local and regional artists rather than the nostalgia acts and up-and-coming performers associated with the previous festival. A focus on local contributions to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics will prove a welcome change from the well-worn path of re-enactments and tributes to western expansion.

Best of all, admission will be free for an event that appears to be family friendly and accessible. There are no promises of a 2022 version, which creates a sense of urgency and curiosity. This should help attendance.

The festival is part of a statewide effort, through the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, to commemorate Missouri’s 200-year anniversary in 2021. You only get one chance to do that.

Maybe Trails West! ran its course and the next Taylor Swift never will play in front of City Hall, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a void on the calendar for something more modest, attainable and fun.

Steam to S.T.E.A.M. proposes to fill it. This new festival deserves support, not just from local government that likely will be asked for a financial contribution, but from the general public that will be asked to participate and indulge in a funnel cake or two. Mark your calendars and be ready to give it a look.