Almost two years after voters approved Amendment 2 in 2018, Missouri opened its first medical marijuana dispensaries last weekend.

Medical cannabis went on sale at two St. Louis facilities for Missourians who are approved for a state marijuana card, and at least one dispensary is close to opening in Kansas City. The state’s interactive map of medical marijuana facilities shows that three dispensary locations in St. Joseph are not yet authorized to open, but the Department of Health and Senior Services expects most of the state’s 192 approved dispensaries to be ready for customers by the end of the year.

Nearly 66% of voters approved Amendment 2 in 2018, during a general election that seemed tame compared to 2020 standards. These voters might be surprised at the long and rocky roll-out of a brand-new industry that’s expected to generate $300 million in annual sales.

Missouri regulators spent $1.3 million to defend themselves from a wave of lawsuits from applicants who were denied licenses to grow, manufacture or sell medical marijuana. Businesses that didn’t receive licenses filed more than 800 appeals. More than 700 of those cases remain unresolved.

Lest you think it will be all smooth sailing now that the first dispensary is open, state lawmakers are reviewing the licensing process amid allegations of unfair or at least uneven treatment. Oh, and the first medical pot went on sale in St. Louis at $125 for an eighth of ounce, despite a voter-approved amendment that requires the product to be accessible to qualifying low-income Missourians. Regulators expect prices to come down as cultivation increases, but the state can’t allow the cost to drop so much that the product gets diverted to the black market.

All this doesn’t suggest that voters were duped in 2018, only that hindsight provides clarity about how complicated it is to establish a highly regulated new industry from scratch. The campaign for Amendment 2 suggested quick access to pain relief with money flowing to veterans, but the reality has shown lots of lawyers and limits.

Anyone who thinks marijuana revenue will solve all of the state’s fiscal problems might want to ask schools how all of that casino revenue is working out.

Medical marijuana is here in parts of Missouri and almost here in St. Joseph. The 66% of voters who waited patiently for this product are justified at expressing frustration over a launch that was not a confidence-builder. The experience serves as a reminder, perhaps, that it’s a lot easier to promise something in a 30-second campaign spot than to deliver it in painstaking detail.

That lesson is worth remembering when heading to polls in 2020.