It was no accident that President Joe Biden chose Boston as the setting and Sept. 12 as the date for a speech outlining the ambitious goal of ending cancer “as we know it” in a quarter century.
It was exactly 60 years ago — on Sept. 12, 1962 — that President John F. Kennedy gave one of the greatest speeches of the modern presidency when he vowed that the United States would put a man on the moon.
In his “We choose to go to the moon” speech, Kennedy told the audience at Rice University that the nation would endeavor to do such things “not because they are easy, but because they are hard.” It didn’t hurt that he delivered the line in a memorable Boston accent.
Biden, to quote the late Lloyd Bentsen, is no Jack Kennedy, but his initiative of 9-12-22 is equally as audacious and inspiring as Kennedy’s promise on 9-12-62. Biden wants to end cancer as we know it — a possible nod to Bill Clinton and welfare reform — by marshaling federal resources to cut U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years.
The numbers provide a stark reminder of why this is important. Cancer resulted in 602,350 fatalities nationwide in 2020, with deaths from lung cancer leading the way. In Buchanan County, cancer claimed the lives of 2,171 people from 2009 to 2019, according to state data. On a personal level, the toll is even more poignant with the loss of parents and grandparents, spouses, friends and children who were taken way too soon. Everyone, it seems, has been touched in some way.
As far as the federal initiatives go, few would seem more meritorious than one that seeks to defang this killer disease. However, 25 years is a long time. This initiative, if successful, may offer little but hope in the near term.
One thing that shouldn’t be forgotten in this crusade is the role that individual choices can make, not in defeating cancer completely but in significantly reducing the risk.
Biden would do well to emphasize a study, published in The Lancet, showing that nearly 50% of all cancer deaths were caused by preventable risk factors like smoking, drinking, unhealthy eating or obesity. As one cancer doctor told Nature magazine: “Don’t smoke. Don’t get overweight, and don’t drink too much alcohol.”
It doesn’t have quite the same ring as the government saying, “We will fix this for you.” We hope Biden is right and his words prove as prophetic as Kennedy’s remarks on space exploration. (It only took seven years to get to the moon, compared to the estimated 25 for the cancer moonshot).
Until then, Biden might want to channel another one of JFK’s most memorable speeches. Ask not what your country can do to stop cancer. Ask what you can do to stop it from happening to you.
