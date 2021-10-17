The city of St. Joseph is embarking upon an anti-littering campaign to help clean up parts of town. Community leaders and business owners are weighing in about ways to reduce litter and to challenge residents to exhibit pride in the appearance of the city.
A wide range of challenges come with this effort. Vacant buildings, abandoned homes and streets scattered with garbage present a poor first impression to newcomers. Parts of Downtown seem forgotten, abandoned or just plain neglected. The good news is that cities throughout the U.S. have challenged citizens to be more attentive to reducing litter. Cities as big as New York and as small as Hamilton, Missouri, have undertaken efforts to create a cleaner and more inviting downtown area.
Refusing to litter is a good start, but residents say more is needed. Many cite a “lack of pride” as the problem. So, perhaps some preventative maintenance, accompanied by a sense of pride in this place where about 75,000 citizens reside could provide the right combination to clean up the city.
It will take a bit more than a short-term campaign, of course. Providing incentives for entrepreneurs to move into and refurbish older buildings and storefronts would make a big difference. So will making sure educational institutions promote healthy and inviting opportunities for growth so that families will move in and buy (and even fix up) dilapidated houses, especially around Downtown. A campaign can raise awareness, but ownership and community pride can cause people to actually care. Ongoing care brings long-term improvement, and it can (and should) become contagious.
The committee that is overseeing the clean-up campaign wants to begin by informing children about the need for keeping the community clean. Along the way, the hope is that these children learn more about the history and the beauty that often is hidden in St. Joseph. This education also can become contagious, allowing future generations to embark on a journey not only to clean up the city but also to pass along a “pride of place” to those around them.
A clean and welcoming city, complete with entrepreneurial incentives for the future, can help ensure that a short-term campaign of cleanliness becomes a city worthy of long-term economic investment.
An anti-littering campaign, accompanied by a long-term community pride campaign, may be just what is needed to bring the change we all want and need.
