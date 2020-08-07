Part of the art of politics is knowing which hill is worth dying on. For Ronald Reagan, it was marginal tax rates. For Barack Obama, it was health care reform.

For Missouri’s Republican majority, it was sometimes opposition to Medicaid expansion, a central plank of Obama’s Affordable Care Act. The GOP trifecta in the House, Senate and governor’s mansion was able to easily block any attempt to expand the program to cover able-bodied adults who didn’t qualify for a health exchange.

The people of Missouri didn’t see it that way. In Tuesday’s election, 53% of the voting public approved an expansion of Medicaid. The measure narrowly failed in Buchanan County, where expansion is expected to provide 8,000 residents with access to care, but the statewide vote should be considered a solid if not overwhelming mandate.

This isn’t the first time voters determined that lawmakers picked a few too many hills for a last stand. Missourians overturned right to work in 2018, a long-cherished Republican measure that then-Gov. Eric Greitens had previously signed into law. Inaction on ethics, marijuana liberalization and the minimum wage led to voter approval of medical cannabis, “Clean Missouri” ethics and redistricting reforms and a series of wage increases from 2018 to 2023.

The consensus is that voters have spoken on marijuana, right to work and the minimum wage, but lawmakers are seeking a reversal on Clean Missouri. A new proposal, dubbed Cleaner Missouri, is on the ballot in November.

In our view, it was appropriate to consider a redo on ethics, despite the bad optics of overturning the people’s will. Voters in 2018 were presented with a radically new concept for legislative redistricting, with a campaign that brought in enough outside money to give an impression that it was about more than limits on lobbyist gifts. Whether the new proposal is better is up to voters in November, as it should be.

Medicaid reform is different. There was little inside this measure that comes as a surprise, though a provision that prohibits work rules is unfortunate from a philosophical standpoint but will have little material impact on the program. Unlike Clean Missouri, it’s not a new concept. We have 37 other states to look at to see the impact on budgets and longer-term health outcomes.

Sometimes, it’s important to play defense and let bad ideas die on the vine, but state policymakers would be wise to resist the urge for a do-over on Medicaid.

In 2021, lawmakers must figure out a way to make the system work more efficiently, how to get more providers to accept Medicaid and how to pay for $200 million in benefits that Missourians said they want.